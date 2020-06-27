CVS Health is opening three no-cost testing sites in San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CVS Health is opening three no-cost testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thrus in San Diego County. Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in about three days.

The testing sites opening Saturday in San Diego County are located at the following CVS pharmacies:

— 1810 Main St., Ramona;

— 6265 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego; and

— 800 Palm Ave., Imperial Beach.

Friday marked the fifth time in six days that health authorities reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases and the first day yet with new cases topping 400.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said a significant spike in cases could be traced to the periods following restaurants opening, churches allowing services, and the mass protests calling for police reform.

“These could influence cases going forward for days, weeks or months,” she said Wednesday.

Wooten, suggesting how long the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the region, said it may not be safe for people to have gatherings at their homes “until sometime next year.”