Cyber Security during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cyber criminals are taking advantage of the pandemic when most people’s guards are down to and increasing their attacks. They are hitting individuals as well as big companies.

The Director MS-Cyber Security Operations & Leadership at USD joined Good Morning Said Diego to remind people to stay alert as well as some tips on how to secure things or what to look for in emails.

Some advice from Dr. Michelle Moore:

Make sure your antivirus software is up to date

Install phishing filters on your email application and browser

Never click a link within your email

Never open an attachment if you doubt the email is legitimate

Call the company to ensure the email is legitimate if in doubt

Don’t enter sensitive data in a pop-up screen