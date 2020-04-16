Cyclists go the extra mile to make a difference in the Encinitas Food Drive Thru





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Professional cyclists, and Encinitas locals, Jess Cerra and Sam Boardman have teamed up with Union Co-Work Encinitas and Feeding San Diego, a beneficiary of No Kid Hungry, to run a unique, contact-free food collection via a drive or bike-through system.

“The food availability in our city is a huge priority and we want to make sure we are giving back to the people in our community who need us most right now,” said Padres Pedal the Cause manager Megan Parker Waddell.

The community food drive Friday, April 17th from 10a.m.– 2p.m. in Encinitas. People will bike or drive thru by entering the north end of Union via C St alley; Exits south end to D Street.