D.H.S. ‘Disinformation Board’ faces push-back from US lawmakers across party lines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Department of Homeland Security is creating a Disinformation Governance Board aimed at combating the spread of so-called misinformation.

However, the initiative has faced a lot of pushback with some legislators arguing that it is not the U.S. government’s responsibility to decide what is and is not misinformation, stating instead that it is up to the people to decide for themselves.

Rep. Darrell Issa of the 50th Congressional District joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his views on the DHS’s creation of a new “Disinformation Governance Board.”

“The government decides they’re going to decide who gets to speak and who doesn’t,” said Rep. Issa.