DA Anne Marie Shubert hopes to take her experience to the Attorney General’s seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The District Attorney of Sacramento “Anne Marie Shubert” is perhaps best known for her work tracking down, and arresting the Golden State Killer.

She’s also seen success in protecting kids from sexual predators, prosecuting major corporations for harming the environment, and getting illegal firearms off the street.

Now, she’s hoping to take that experience to the Attorney General’s seat.

DA Anne Marie Schubert, Candidate for Attorney General, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about her campaign and the California Attorney General Race.