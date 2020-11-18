DA: Man accused of killing husband stabbed victim 50 times

EL CAJON (KUSI) – A man suspected of killing his husband at their Mount Helix home stabbed the victim 50 times before fleeing the state, a prosecutor alleged Wednesday.

Daniel Scott Jordan, 45, is accused in the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple’s Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11.

Jordan, who pleaded not guilty last week to a murder charge, appeared in court Wednesday for a bail hearing, during which Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan argued the defendant should remain in custody without bail.

According to the prosecutor, Powell was found in his bed with 50 stab wounds, a kitchen knife still protruding from his chest.

The prosecutor said the couple had been having marital problems and Powell was seeking a divorce.

Chula Vista police found Powell’s body while conducting a welfare check, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Powell’s work supervisor asked police to check on him after he missed several meetings, according to the lieutenant.

Kilamyan said no signs of forced entry or burglary were found at the home.

Jordan also did not show up for work, and was arrested in Reno, Nevada nine days later after he was taken to a hospital for an apparent suicide attempt, the prosecutor said.

Jordan remained in custody in Nevada for several months, awaiting extradition. County jail records show Jordan was brought back to San Diego County on Nov. 6. He remains in custody without bail while awaiting a Dec. 1 readiness conference.

According to an online obituary, Powell was a human resources manager for the city of Chula Vista, and also previously worked in similar positions for Contra Costa County, San Diego County and the city of Coronado.