DA offers new resource to victims of identity theft

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The District Attorney’s office has a new resource for victims of identity theft.

The San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced that the DA’s office is partnering with the Identity Theft Resource Center to provide a live chat box, located on the DA’s website, to offer help to those in need of assistance.

Summer Stephan, District Attorney, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss the new installation.

For more information : https://www.sdcda.org/preventing/identity-theft