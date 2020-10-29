DA Summer Stephan discusses how they solved a 51-year-old cold case murder





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man arrested in Pennsylvania is awaiting extradition to San Diego, accused of the death of a woman in City Heights 51-years-ago.

75-year-old John Sippos was taken into custody over the weekend, on suspicion of murdering Mary Scott in 1069. Scott was raped and strangled in City Heights.

The County’s cold case investigator was recently able to track down the suspected killer using forensic technology.

San Diego District Attorney discussed the case and how they were able to find 75-year-old John Sippos 51 years after the alleged murder on Good Morning San Diego.

Last week, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney interviewed the victim’s sister, Rosalie Sanz.