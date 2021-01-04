DA Summer Stephan files criminal charges against La Mesa Police Officer for filing false report

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan is filing criminal charges against the La Mesa Police Officer in connection with the arrest of Amaurie Johnson that occurred last May.

The complete press release from Summer Stephan’s office detailing the situation is below:

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced today that a criminal charge has been filed against a La Mesa Police Officer in connection with an arrest of Amaurie Johnson, 23, near the Grossmont trolley station in La Mesa. The criminal complaint alleges that on May 28, 2020, Officer Matthew Dages, 30, filed a police report that contained false information. Dages is accused of falsifying the reason for Johnson’s detention as well as his actions.

Dages is charged with one felony count of filing a false report pursuant to Penal Code section 118.1. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison.

DA Stephan released the following statement:

“When someone in a position of trust such as a police officer commits a crime, it causes tremendous harm and shakes the community’s confidence in those who are sworn to protect them. Everyone is accountable under the law and as we’ve done previously, we will file criminal charges when they are supported by facts and evidence. My office’s Special Operations division of specialized prosecutors and investigators is dedicated to the principles of conducting fair, thorough and independent reviews of public corruption and police misconduct cases with the goal of enhancing public trust and pursuing justice.”

Dages is expected to be arraigned on March 9 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be held remotely due to COVID-19 precautions in East County. He had been employed as a La Mesa police officer since 2018, but was terminated due to this incident. The termination was recently upheld by the City of La Mesa Personnel Appeals Board after a hearing.