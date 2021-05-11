DA Summer Stephan on judge rejecting SVP placement in Mount Helix





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A judge today rejected placing a sexually violent predator poised for conditional release at a home in the Mount Helix neighborhood, saying the residence was located in a densely populated neighborhood and in close proximity to children.

District Attorney Summer Stephan and many community members, particularly those living in the Mount Helix neighborhood, opposed the placement of the two SVPs.

The District Attorney’s Office was not involved in the case besides ensuring that the DA’s and the public’s grievances were made known to the court before the ruling.

The Department of State Hospitals are responsible for locating and recommending housing placement for SVPs who have been directed to the area for continued treatment.

Liberty Healthcare manages the conditional release program and had been hoping for a 90-day continuance to manage a code violation at the Mount Helix home.

In essence, Judge Albert Hartunian III rejected the continuance and thus, the placement of Merle Wakefield at the house.

District Attorney Summer Stephan joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the ruling.