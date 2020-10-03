DA Summer Stephan on new state bills, DV Awareness Month and virtual health and wellness fair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced a monthlong Community Health and Wellness Virtual Fair during the month of October to bring mental health and domestic violence resources to residents in the neighborhoods of southeastern San Diego and beyond.

In the past, the fair has been a one-day event held at the District Attorney’s CARE Center. In the era of social distancing, however, the fair will be held all month through video panels on Zoom, as a way to make resources available to people who most need them, especially women and families. Provider videos will be posted three times a week through the CARE Center’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness and Breast Cancer Month. Each year, about 17,000 incidents of domestic abuse are reported to law enforcement throughout the county. In order to reach people who may be struggling violence or health problems, the DA’s CARE Center is collaborating with the San Diego Domestic Violence Council, Every Woman Counts, Binational Health Week and other community members to bring awareness to domestic violence and breast cancer through informational and interactive workshops and panels featuring service providers and survivors.