DA Summer Stephan: Rape Kits and Smoking is not Coping Campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced today that all 2,030 untested sexual assault evidence kits from 12 police agencies across the county have been sent to an independent lab for testing, wrapping up a three-year project. Results have come back from 1,818 of the kits.

The DNA results of eligible kits are in the process of being uploaded into the FBI’s national CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) database to determine if there is a potential offender match.

Stephan also discussed a new North County campaign called Smoking is not Coping. Smoking is not Coping campaign to discourage teens from smoking marijuana. This campaign is in North County and highlights the risks of smoking and vaping, especially during COVID-19.