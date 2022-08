DA Summer Stephan to host Senior Wellness Community Event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – DA Summer Stephan is hosting a Senior Wellness Community event to educate seniors about the topic of elder abuse, and how to avoid becoming a victim.

Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m.

1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd. San Marcos, California.

At the event, seniors can:

– Speak to an elder law attorney

– Take a cooking class

– Get a no-cost haircut

– And more!