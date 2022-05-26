DA Summer Stephan: We have prevented multiple shootings in San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents across the country are once again agonizing over sending their children to school. Parents everywhere want to ensure their children’s school is “safe,” but what is considered “safe” is being debated.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan says her office has a “clear plan” for all 42 school districts, and that it has already worked to prevent school threats, even shootings.

Stephan explained the plan and how they know it has prevented shootings with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

In the last 16 months, Stephan said the County has had 43 reports or threats, and have charged ten cases that are in the court system.

District Attorney @SummerStephan announces they have prevented multiple shootings here in San Diego County over the last 16 months. She said they stopped the suspects as they were in the planning phase of the attacks. Full Interview: https://t.co/ywdAxpxbjW pic.twitter.com/8ce1puw5wg — KUSI News (@KUSINews) May 26, 2022