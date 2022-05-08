Damaging winds expected in San Diego County mountains, deserts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spring storm was predicted to bring damaging winds to the San Diego County mountains and deserts Sunday, which could blow down trees and power lines, with outages possible, the National Weather Service said.

A high wind warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Monday. Travel may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, due to possible blowing sand in the desert and strong crosswinds.

A beach hazards statement was issued through Sunday evening for coastal areas with elevated surf of 4 to 8 feet and a high risk of rip currents, which could create dangerous swimming conditions.

A small craft advisory was issued until 3 p.m. Sunday and again from 5 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Wednesday with northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and gusts up to 25 knots expected.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 65 to 70 degrees with overnight lows of around 50 to 55. Valley highs were expected to be 67 to 72, with overnight lows of 45 to 53.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 61 to 69 with overnight lows of 37 to 44, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 86 to 91 with overnight lows of 52 to 61.

Cool and windy weather was predicted to continue through Wednesday as another low pressure area drops south over California. The weather could change noticeably during the latter half of the week as high pressure rebuilds over the Southwest.

Forecasters expect hot days to return inland by next weekend.