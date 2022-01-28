Damaja Jones takes over as head football coach of Helix High School





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helix Charter High School boasts one of the most successful football programs in San Diego County.

It was big news when head coach Robbie Owens announced he was stepping down to take up and offer to coach at the collegiate level in Florida.

But the Scotties aren’t being left empty handed.

Former Defensive Coordinator Damaja Jones is taking over as the Head Football Coach of Helix High School.

Jones joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new position in more detail.