Damon Washington Former Southwest H.S. Stunner Shining in new venture

Former Southwest High School standout Damon Washington was in the National Football League for three years. He played in Super Bowl XXXV as a member of the New York Giants they played against the Baltimore Ravens in the final game of the season. Since his stint in the NFL concluded Washington, now makes his hay making jewelry. Very successful living in Fort Collins, Colorado life after football. Washington was an outstanding running back for the Colorado State Rams before making his way to the league and playing on Sundays.