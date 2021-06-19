Dan Eaton debunks myths of California’s new workplace mask rules

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cal/OSHA has officially declared that unvaccinated workers can unmask in the workplace, but only in limited situations.

Even with the new mask rules, some confusion remains amid more particular questions.

Dan Eaton, KUSI Legal Analyst, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to answer the more particular questions about California’s new rules regarding masks.

One of the most common myths of the new mask rules are that employers are not allowed to ask an employee’s vaccination status.

Eaton confirmed that this is untrue, as it is not considered a disability-related or genetic-related inquiry, the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said.

However, it is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and so must be kept confidential and outside of the employee’s personnel fire and in a separate location.