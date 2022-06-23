Dan Eaton, legal analyst, discusses SCOTUS decision on concealed carry licenses

(KUSI) – The Supreme Court of the United States has struck down a New York’s century old gun law regarding the strict issuance of concealed carry handgun licenses.

New York was requiring concealed carry permits only if applicants demonstrated “proper cause” and “good moral character.” California, among other states, have similar concealed carry laws that are now in question.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3, saying the law violates the Constitution of the United States.

Critics says the ruling will make it easier for people across the United States to carry handguns. Brooklyn’s District Attorney called the ruling a “nightmare for public safety.”

Dan Eaton, Legal Analyst, joined KUSI’s Logan Brynes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the supreme court ruling.