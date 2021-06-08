Dan Eaton on Cal/OSHA board voting to continue mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cal/OSHA recently voted to continue the statewide mask mandate past the June 15 reopening date, regardless of vaccination status, with some exceptions.

KUSI Contributor and legal analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the vote.

Eaton mentioned that he had just gotten word that the safety board would hold a meeting on June 9 to hear updated guidance on the California Department of Public Health that could have an effect on further revision to the emergency temporary standards.

HIPAA doesn’t apply here, Eaton noted, and clarified that employers can certainly ask about vaccination status.

But, employers must keep this information separate from the rest their employee’s personal information.

Eaton concluded that the masks are going to be mandated for quite some time, adding that it will likely depend on vaccination rate.