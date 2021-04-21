Dan Eaton on Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all counts in death of George Floyd

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a trial that was watched by many, Derek Chauvin was found guilty on April 20 of all accounts for his part in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict could send Chauvin to prison for the rest of his life.

Chauvin knelt on the neck of Floyd, who was also handcuffed and laying on the ground, for more than nine minutes before he died from low oxygen, or asphyxia.

Eaton explained that enough reasonable doubt in George Floyd’s death was eliminated, resulting in Chauvin being found guilty of all three charges.

KUSI Legal Analyst, Dan Eaton, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the jury’s verdict.