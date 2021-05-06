Dan Eaton on Facebook oversight board upholding Trump’s indefinite suspension

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ruling from Facebook’s independent oversight board has ruled that Donald Trump will continue to be blocked from the social media giant indefinitely.

The ruling has sparked uproar from some Republicans.

Within six months, Facebook’s panel will review the case, deciding again whether his page shall remain frozen permanently.

Dan Eaton, KUSI Legal Analyst , joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the ruling.

“What the oversight board specifically said is that the penalty that Facebook imposed — indefinite suspension — was actually arbitrary, and it wasn’t actually allowed by Facebook’s own rules,” Eaton said.

Eaton added that Facebook’s rules allow for either a time-limited suspension or a permanent ban.

Facebook decided to suspend Trump’s account indefinitely after the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol over fear that the former president would incite further violence in his supporters.