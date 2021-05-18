Dan Eaton on Supreme Court taking up 2018 Mississippi ban of 15-week abortions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The major case concerns a 2018 Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks.

The law makes exceptions only for medical emergencies or cases in which there is a “severe fetal abnormality.”

A federal judge struck down the law and an appeals court upheld the judge’s ruling.

KUSI Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the case.

This case could present a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

Regardless of the what Supreme Court decides for this case, California’s laws on abortion shall remain unchanged, Eaton said.

“But this is still going to have very, very broad implications,” Eaton began. “Because, understand, Logan, there are ten states that have what are called trigger laws, which means that if the United State Supreme Court sharply restricts the right to an abortion, or eliminates it altogether, the those states are going to get in line with that,” he said.