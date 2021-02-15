Dan Eaton remembers his friend, Mary Wilson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Publicist Jay Schwartz says Wilson died a week ago night at her home in Nevada and that the cause was not immediately clear.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.

San Diegan Dan Eaton was a friend of Wilson and he joined Good Morning San Diego to share how he met her on a Thanksgiving trip to Las Vegas in 2001.