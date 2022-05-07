Dan Geltrude talks April job report and current health of the economy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The government reported that the U.S. added 428,000 new jobs in April, the 12th straight month in which employment growth topped 400,00.

The unemployment rate, now at 3.6%, is expected to fall even further and touch levels not seen since Dwight D. Eisenhower was president in the early 1950s.

Dan Geltrude, Financial Guru, talked with KUSI’s Hunter Sowards talked with “Good Evening San Diego” about this drop in the workforce.