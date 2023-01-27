Dan Shea addresses the criminal aspect of homelessness





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2022, San Diego saw its highest crime rates in ten years. Dan Shea of the Lucky Duck Foundation says San Diego put roughly 1,500 low-level criminals onto the street during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, police are powerless to remove them, even when they cause issues, says Shea.

“Everybody thinks that homelessness is our number one problem in San Diego, ” said Shea. “I’m here to say I believe our number one problem are the criminals on the street.”

“The streets of San Diego are horribly unsafe, and that’s because nobody’s taking criminals off the street,” Shea added.

Shea joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with details on the criminal aspect of homelessness.