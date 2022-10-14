Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido.

White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he has a unique perspective on how to solve issues like homelessness in San Diego. His priorities are homelessness, public safety, and public works.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by White to discuss his history and why he knows he can serve the Escondido community the most effectively.