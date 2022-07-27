Danica McKellar strives to inspire young girls to embrace STEM and achieve their dreams





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Actress Danica McKellar is known for her role as Winnie Cooper on “The Wonder Years” but she is also a best selling author and a mathematics education advocate!

Danica joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about her new book out called “Double Puppy Trouble”!

About “Double Puppy Trouble”

Spunky and energetic, Moxie is a great big sister and friend—aside from the fact that she has to have the MOST of everything! So when Moxie finds a magic stick that can double anything, she doesn’t hesitate to use it—but when the button gets stuck, she may start to realize that less really is more!

You can view more on her book here: https://doublepuppytrouble.com/