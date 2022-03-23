Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live is coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live” is coming to San Diego’s Balboa Theatre this Sunday, Mar. 27th at 2pm and 5:30pm.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Amanda Lupacchino who is playing Daniel Tiger in this weekends play about her career and the show.

Tickets start at $20.50 (plus service fees) and are on-sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger will also be available.