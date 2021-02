Dapper Renaissance creator pours his skills into unique hats





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local hatmaker has turned his skills into a form of expression. Jonathan Thomas, owner/creator of Dapper Renaissance, has dedicated the past few years creating personalized hats from scratch and he is getting noticed by some big names.

KUSI photojournalist Charlotte Radulovich show us some of his work.

If you wish to purchase on of Thomas’ hats, visit his website: https://dapperrenaissance.bigcartel.com/