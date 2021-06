KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Daring Greatly joined KUSI Studios on Father’s Day for a live show.

They will be performing around Southern California at the following locations this summer:

June 28 – Coomber Craft Wines in Oceanside

Early show – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Late show – 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $20.

July 4 – Old Town Blues Club in Temecula

1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10.

July 10 – Mission Fest at San Juan Capistrano