Darrell Issa accuses Biden DOD of moving goalposts to hide scale of recruiting crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) today detailed an investigation by his Congressional office that determined the Department of Defense is manipulating military recruitment goals and is covering up a crisis in morale within the Armed Forces.

The exclusive report from Fox News specifically found that “The Army brought in 45,000 new soldiers during the 2022 fiscal year, coming up 25% short of the 60,000 goal. While it was the only branch not to meet its goal for the year, the Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy all suffered recruiting struggles that forced them to dig into their pool of delayed entry program recruits, which put them behind on their ability to meet 2023 recruiting objectives.”