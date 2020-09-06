Darrell Issa brings awareness to non-profit Saved In America

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports one in seven runaway children are likely victims of sex trafficking.

Local nonprofit Saved in America volunteers to assist parents and law enforcement in locating missing, runaway and exploited children – the groups most vulnerable to sexual trafficking. The organization also aids high risk juvenile shelters to protect children from further exploitation by pimps and predators.

For more information, please visit www.savedinamerica.org.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sex trafficking, please call the Human Trafficking Hotline at:

(888) 373-3788 or text befree (233733)

You can also call the Saved in America TIP Hotline at: (760) 348-8808 or email info@savedinamerica.org.