Darrell Issa calls out Ammar Campa-Najjar for deleting and replacing tweet criticizing House Democrats

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for the 50th Congressional District between Republican candidate Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar will be one of the most highly contested in the country.

In 2018, incumbent Republican Duncan D. Hunter defeated Ammar Campa-Najjar even while under federal indictment. Since then, Hunter as resigned after he was sentenced to 11 months in prison after corruption conviction.

Tuesday, Issa tweeted out, “@ACampaNajjar almost had the courage to stand up to his own party but then deleted this tweet. Must have received a call from @SpeakerPelosi” along with a screenshot of the now deleted tweet (below).

.@ACampaNajjar almost had the courage to stand up to his own party, but then deleted this tweet. Must have received a call from @SpeakerPelosi. pic.twitter.com/SFAuSxkiO8 — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) March 24, 2020

Campa-Najjar replaced his original tweet with a toned down version that still criticized the way Speaker Pelosi and the House Democrats handled the coronavirus relief bill that millions of Americans are in need of as soon as possible.

Campa-Najjar’s second tweet read, “Instead of itemizing $35 million to the Kennedy Center when it’s closed until May 10th, the House bill should be helping provide relief to gig workers (like drivers) who have zero protections. Let’s give Kennedy Center employees the same aid we’re giving every worker.”

Campa-Najjar posted a series of additional tweets asserting that he doesn’t “answer to Speaker Pelosi.”

Get something straight @DarrellIssa, I don’t answer to @SpeakerPelosi. I answer to the people of #CA50, the district I’m from — the one you’re carpetbagging. My district is always forgotten, we’ve long been the afterthought of San Diego to others. Which is why I asked this 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/PbSd5kBlxj — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) March 25, 2020

I’ve proven I’m willing to stand up to Democrats when it hurts #CA50. Will you stand up to Republicans @DarrellIssa or are you another puppet? Voters don’t want to give a $500 billion blank check to big corporations. Will you stand with me to ensure there is oversight? — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) March 25, 2020