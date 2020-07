Darrell Issa creates a petition against Governor Newsom’s COVID-19 orders

SAN DIEGO(KUSI) – California governor extended closure of bars, indoor dining statewide, orders churches, hair salons closed in most places.

Candidate for the 50th congressional district, Darrell Issa, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his petition against Governor Gavin Newsom’s closure of indoor church services claiming it unconstitutional.