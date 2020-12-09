Darrell Issa on the chances of Congress passing a second stimulus bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lawmakers are working to finalize the details of a short-term COVID-19 relief bill.

Some leaders are working to include another round of stimulus payments in the bill, while others are not.

Congressman-elect, Darrell Issa, joined KUSI News to explain the ongoing discussions taking place on Capital Hill. Issa explained the Democrats are prioritizing bailing out cities and states with longtime mismanagement, while the Republicans are working to “take care of problems made by the pandemic.”