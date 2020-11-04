Darrell Issa reacts to early results as candidates spar in a close 50th Congressional District race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for the 50th District is neck-and-neck between former Rep. Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Issa is holding a narrow lead early Wednesday, with about 51.6% of the vote, compared to Campa-Najjar’s 48.4%. The 50th District covers East and North San Diego County, along with portions of Riverside County.

The candidates are seeking to claim the seat vacated by former Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, who resigned amid a corruption scandal and criminal charges of unlawful spending of campaign funds.

Issa has questioned Campa-Najjar’s political convictions, saying his opponent has attempted to rebrand himself as a moderate in order to appeal to Republican voters, while Campa-Najjar says he has spent more time on the ground with 50th District residents than Issa, who formerly represented the 49th District.