‘Darryl Walker featuring the Saxations’ jam live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Darryl Walker featuring the Saxations” joined KUSI live on Good Morning San Diego to jam out live.

They played such tunes as “What You Won’t Do For Love,” “What’s Goin’ On,” “Souled Out,” and “Superstition.”

A private performance with Darryl F. Walker will be taking place on Dec. 19 from 4-8 p.m. in Ramona.

Book through dinnerwithdarryl.eventbrite.com