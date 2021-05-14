DA’s officer receives grant to aid in solving cold case homicides

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to help families who lost loved ones to violent crimes or victims of violent crimes the San Diego District Attorney’s office said it has prioritized cold cases.

The San Diego District Attorney’s office is one of ten in the nation to receive a grant to solve more cold case homicides.

District Attorney Summer Stephan joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the grant and her effort to solve cold case homicides.