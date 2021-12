Dashing through Poway for some holiday cheer and festivities!





POWAY (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with the Mayor of Poway, Steve Vaus, about what Poway can provide to you and your family this holiday season!

Poway has a couple things to offer like Candy Cane Lane, decorations in Old Poway Park, last minute shopping at their great shops, a variety of restaurants, and so much more!

