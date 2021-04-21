Data and Performance Analysis explain complex picture of homelessness in San Diego county





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on the Homeless (RTFH) has created a Data and Performance Analysis of the region’s Homelessness Crisis Response System for 2020.

The report is intended to help service providers, elected officials, policy makers and members of the community to better understand how the region’s systems are performing toward helping San Diego’s homeless residents.

All data comes from the region’s Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), which tracks people’s participation in homeless services in real time, as opposed to the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) count, which is once-a-year census of people living in shelters and on the streets.

Last year 38,023 people in San Diego County received homelessness services for some length of time via street outreach workers, a day center, shelter programs, rapid rehousing programs, and other supportive services. Services may include housing navigation, health and behavioral health care, meals, employment assistance, or more.