Data expert Justin Hart breaks down hospitalization data from a major San Diego hospital





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in California, San Diego County is preparing their hospitals for a more people to receive care.

Data expert Justin Hart has been closely following the numbers from all over the country, especially here in San Diego County. Hart is sure that the numbers show the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media reports, and uses the data to prove his point.

Hospitals around the country and here in San Diego are reporting their ICU beds are over 90% capacity, but when you look at the data, most of the people in ICU are not COVID patients.

Hart believes hospital CEOs are being overly cautious, but is not criticizing them for it. Instead, Hart believes we need to report the hospitalization data in a different way in order to not scare Americans about coronavirus.

Hart received some internal information from one of San Diego County’s major hospitals. After analyzing the data, Hart found that this hospital conglomerates emergency department visits were much higher at this time last year compared to this year.

Furthermore, 18.2% of all COVID patients across every one of this conglomerates hospitals in San Diego County confirmed “encounters with travel to Mexico.” More precisely, 35% of of COVID patients at the Chula Vista hospital reported “encounters with travel to Mexico.”

Data expert Justin Hart discussed the information he received on KUSI News.