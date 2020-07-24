Data Expert Justin Hart breaks down the fear mongering from mainstream media as US passes 4 million cases





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the United States surpassed 4,000,000 positive coronavirus tests, data expert Justin Hart believe there is no reason to panic.

Hart joined KUSI News to discuss why he believes the information and data being presented by mainstream media outlets is extremely misleading and is being used to scare Americans.

A glorious thread of 3 updated (and uplifting!) infographics from the Florida #COVID case data. Infographic #1: "Who" gets #COVID19 is more important than "how many" get it. Unless C19 has figured out how to kill 30 year olds… deaths will not rise significantly.

1/ pic.twitter.com/m1DEbsRho8 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 17, 2020

Hart has routinely emphasized on KUSI News that is doesn’t matter “how many” people get coronavirus, rather “who” is getting it.

Furthermore, after KUSI’s Sasha Foo interviewed the CEO of Scripps Health, Chris Van Gorder, a Scripps employee sent Hart internal information on their patients. Hart spoke with KUSI about the data, without naming the hospital, but has since published a thread detailing the findings.

.@ScrippsHealth hospital CEO says their ICU beds are at 95% capacity (not all COVID), and they are preparing for a potential surge in patients in the next month. 39% of the ICU beds are filled with COVID patients. Full Story: https://t.co/8Y1b2OmqBi pic.twitter.com/tBQlIfhSca — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 10, 2020

The most southern hospital in Scripps network shows that 35% of COVID19 patients are from "encounters with Mexico travel". Does Dr. Wooten know this? Do these count with our #'s? Are they ex-pats? I love helping our neighbors but if it counts against our "outbreaks" what then? 2/ pic.twitter.com/HPaMyS9QXF — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 24, 2020

Here's another kicker… the ERs are basically empty… slower and MUCH lower than they were last year. People are freaking out about the #COVID19 and the CEO of Scripps is stoking those fears. Share your info. Stop scaring San Diegans Chris! pic.twitter.com/k1ofvTExvU — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 24, 2020