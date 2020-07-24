Data Expert Justin Hart breaks down the fear mongering from mainstream media as US passes 4 million cases
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the United States surpassed 4,000,000 positive coronavirus tests, data expert Justin Hart believe there is no reason to panic.
Hart joined KUSI News to discuss why he believes the information and data being presented by mainstream media outlets is extremely misleading and is being used to scare Americans.
Hart has routinely emphasized on KUSI News that is doesn’t matter “how many” people get coronavirus, rather “who” is getting it.
Furthermore, after KUSI’s Sasha Foo interviewed the CEO of Scripps Health, Chris Van Gorder, a Scripps employee sent Hart internal information on their patients. Hart spoke with KUSI about the data, without naming the hospital, but has since published a thread detailing the findings.