Data expert Justin Hart critiques California’s coronavirus safety guidelines for schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s Department of Education released a detailed guide Monday for the safe reopening of schools in the age of face masks and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It makes clear that schools will look dramatically different for California’s 6.2 million students and staff, who can expect temperature checks upon entering schools and buses, face masks for teachers and students and extensive hand washing throughout the day. It also offers suggestions for how to offer classroom instruction with smaller class sizes such as rotating students into campuses two days a week, while the remainder of days they stay home for distance learning.

Data Expert Justin Hart has been very critical of the coronavirus data throughout the pandemic, and he joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss his concerns with the new guidelines for schools.

The complete COVID-19 Industry Guidance for Schools and School based programs can be read here.

2/ The general hygiene section around best practices is fine. I personally think that section would suffice. After all, can anyone point to a single "outbreak" at a school? The rest of this is pedantic and unnecessary but a lot of left up to the school. pic.twitter.com/ZmXaEuX8YZ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 8, 2020

4/ Lunch in classrooms, don't congregate in halls, recess activities in different locations … and consider "part-day instruction outside" (hey, it's California, very doable). But again, OVERKILL considering how few infections kids get from this. pic.twitter.com/xNbs4ilMBs — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 8, 2020

6/ And going to the nurse just became a lot more fun :/ pic.twitter.com/Ue33EAzrzh — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 8, 2020

8/ Here's a chart showing number of infections and deaths in children under 19. It's ridiculous that we're putting so much energy into this. pic.twitter.com/koVs9pwom5 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 8, 2020