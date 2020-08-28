Data expert Justin Hart finds Newsom’s COVID-19 guidelines to be mathematically impossible

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday a new process for reopening businesses that is slower and more gradual than what the state tried earlier this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines are the latest example of Newsom moving the goalposts and adding additional information for California counties to adhere to in order to get their economies back open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Data expert Justin Hart has been analyzing the COVID-19 numbers throughout the pandemic, and has been a longtime advocate of getting life back to normal because most people don’t have too much to worry about.

Once Governor Newsom published the newest, color-coded guidelines, Hart ran the numbers and found it will be impossible for San Diego County to make it to the lowest setting.

Hart explained his findings tweeting, “If we assume 8% infection rate here in San Diego County. With 98% specificity and 99% sensitivity… If we test just 1650 people that will yield 33 false positives right there. We will never make it to the lowest setting and businesses will be closed for good.”

Justin Hart will discuss the problems and unattainable goals laid out by Governor Newsom on Friday’s KUSI News broadcast.

