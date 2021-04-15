Data expert Justin Hart proves Supervisor Fletcher’s death rate claim to be incorrect





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, San Diego County health officials held a press briefing to share an update on our local coronavirus response and vaccine distribution process.

Even though California’s reopening process has began, we continue to lag behind the rest of the country that has safely reopened their economies, and returned to normal life.

Weeks ago, the Governor of Texas lifted all of the state’s COVID restrictions, and as a result, the state has seen a sharp decrease in cases and hospitalizations.

KUSI News asked Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, “Texas lifted all restrictions weeks ago and has seen a decline in cases & hospitalizations. Why can’t San Diego County expedite our reopening process since our cases are also down?”

Neither Supervisor Fletcher nor Dr. Wilma Wooten have criticized any of Governor Gavin Newsom’s reopening guidelines, despite them being the most restrictive in the entire country.

Supervisor Fletcher answered the question saying, “Texas has a death rate almost double that per person than San Diego County. Meaning, that if we had followed the model of Texas, we would have almost twice as many dead San Diegans. So I don’t think Texas is a model that we necessarily want to follow. We are opening things, we’ve seen considerable progress in opening, we’re doing it safely, we’re doing it responsibly, and we’re going to continue on the path we are on.”

But, Fletcher’s claim compared the County of San Diego death rate to the entire State of Texas. Critics believe Fletcher purposely did this to scare people into believing lockdowns were the only solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

Data expert Justin Hart looked into the numbers, and found a very different story.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, over the last month, Texas has less deaths than the state of California.

Over the last month, California has 83,566 cases, and 4,126 deaths.

Texas has 109,698 cases, and 2,866 deaths.

