Data expert Justin Hart says there is ‘zero evidence’ to support banning in-person dining





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Los Angeles County is closing in-person dining at all restaurants beginning Wednesday. Furthermore, they are also considering another full stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region.

Data expert Justin Hart has been following the coronavirus data for months, and has routinely appeared on KUSI News to explain how it may or may not back up the policies our health officials are placing on us as an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

In this case, Hart asserts that there is no date to prove closing in-person dining will help stop the spread.

Hart explained that Los Angeles is one of the few places that provides actual details on confirmed cases at specific locations which they specify as outbreaks, an outbreak consists of three or more confirmed cases.

Hart explained, “when you categorize the different businesses, you find something very curious. Restaurants don’t even break the top 15, that is the top places that you would get it. In fact, the top one is actually food distribution & processing. But number three on the list, is government offices. That’s right, you are far more likely to be spreading the disease if you actually work at a government office, some of the great people that serve on the front lines with police officers as well, that is to be expected. But there is zero evidence to indicate that restaurants or even bars, are a major vector point in any of this.”

Hart says he expects the county supervisors to present the data that backs up their policies, since they have destroyed, and are destroying, so many other aspects of people’s lives. “We should be spending our time trying to isolate these people in the right way, when you try to isolate and quarantine healthy people, that is not a pandemic response, that is a dictatorship response.”

Hart simplified the data and explained how the data does not support closing restaurants in more detail with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.

RELATED STORY: Los Angeles County set to ban in-person dining