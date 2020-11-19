Data suggests coronavirus immunity could last years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New data has been released that immunity to the coronavirus may last years.

The New York Times reported on the study writing, “How long might immunity to the coronavirus last? Years, maybe even decades, according to a new study — the most hopeful answer yet to a question that has shadowed plans for widespread vaccination.” Continuing, “Eight months after infection, most people who have recovered still have enough immune cells to fend off the virus and prevent illness, the new data show. A slow rate of decline in the short term suggests, happily, that these cells may persist in the body for a very, very long time to come.”

To note, the New York Times made it clear, “the research, published online, has not been peer-reviewed nor published in a scientific journal. But it is the most comprehensive and long-ranging study of immune memory to the coronavirus to date.”

Professor from the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, Dr. Shane Crotty, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to break down the study and explains what it means in more detail.

The complete study can be read here.