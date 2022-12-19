Dave Scott performing Jazz four times a week throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former KUSI Meteorologist and Personality Dave Scott recently retired after a long career, and is now enjoying life making and playing Jazz music.

Dave just made a new song titled, “Christmas With You,” and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his joy of bringing music to people.

Dave plays music four times a week all over San Diego County, and he invites you to come out and see him perform!

Dave Scott’s Weekly Performance Schedule:

Tuesday & Thursday: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Nick & G’s 6106 Paseo Delicias Ave. Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 Wednesday: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Hacienda Casa Blanca 700 N. Johnson Ave El Cajon CA 92020 Friday: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Dicicco’s 515 West 13th Ave Escondido, CA 92025