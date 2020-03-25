Dave Stall: 2019 Ford F-150
San Diego (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego auto expert Dave Stall showed off the 2019 Ford F-150 and shared a truck deal El Cajon Ford having.
Ford Special Coronavirus Deal: All 2019 Ford trucks (except Raptors, Shelby’s and Expeditions) 0% financing for 84 months and Ford will make the first 6 months payments.
2019 Ford F-150 Pickup truck:
4.8/5Cars.com
8.7/10US News & World Report
8.1/10Edmunds
Towing capacity: 5,000 to 8,000 lbs
MSRP: From $28,155
MPG: Up to 22 city / 30 highway
Curb weight: 4,069 to 5,697 lbs
Fuel tank capacity: 23 to 36 gal
Body styles
Regular Cab From $28,155
Super Cab From $32,240
Super Crew Cab From $34,695