Dave Stall: 2019 Ford F-150





San Diego (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego auto expert Dave Stall showed off the 2019 Ford F-150 and shared a truck deal El Cajon Ford having.

Ford Special Coronavirus Deal: All 2019 Ford trucks (except Raptors, Shelby’s and Expeditions) 0% financing for 84 months and Ford will make the first 6 months payments.

2019 Ford F-150 Pickup truck:

4.8/5Cars.com

8.7/10US News & World Report

8.1/10Edmunds

Towing capacity: 5,000 to 8,000 lbs

MSRP: From $28,155

MPG: Up to 22 city / 30 highway

Curb weight: 4,069 to 5,697 lbs

Fuel tank capacity: 23 to 36 gal

Body styles

Regular Cab From $28,155

Super Cab From $32,240

Super Crew Cab From $34,695